No Holi celebration in Dhangri village this year

Rajouri: Dhangri villagers here in Rajouri district are not celebrating Holi this year as a mark of mourning for the killing of seven locals in the January 1 terror attack.

People have also decided to pay tributes to all the seven victims of the terror attack.

Dhangri, a village situated around 8 km from Rajouri town witnessed a deadly terror attack on January 1 in which terrorists barged into five houses and fired indiscriminately while an IED planted by them outside a house was triggered in the morning hours next day.