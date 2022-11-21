No respite from drinking water woes for Poonch family

Poonch (Mandi), Nov 21: Despite the claims of multiple schemes launched by the Jal Shakti Department, there is no respite from water scarcity for a family in Darra village of Sathra block of Poonch Mandi where women still trek 3 km to fetch water from a natural source.
The family of Shamima Akhtar, wife of Hidayatullah, belongs to Darra area of tehsil Mandi and block Sathra of district Poonch and has been craving for drinking water for the last 17 years, as they have to walk 3 km to fetch water.
The aggrieved family members said that the water pipeline had not been installed to their house while water supply had been given to all the people in the neighborhood.
"As a mother I have to take care of my children while my husband works throughout the day to earn a livelihood. I and other family members have to trek 3 km to fetch water from nature sources," a female member of the family said.
Accusing the staff of the Jal Shakti Department, the family said that it was the fault of the field staff due to which water pipeline had not been extended to their house even though other houses in the locality were enjoying water supply.
Shamima Akhtar, woman head of family, said that the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department also visited their area and gave directions to provide water to the family but till date the field staff had not acted on his directions.
“We get up early in the morning to fetch water and many times our children fail to reach school on time,” she said.
Akhtar said that around 20 water pipes were required to extend the water supply line to their house but the department was not paying any heed.
An engineer of the Jal Shakti Department said that the matter was in their knowledge and the problem would be resolved soon.