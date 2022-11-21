No respite from drinking water woes for Poonch family

The family of Shamima Akhtar, wife of Hidayatullah, belongs to Darra area of tehsil Mandi and block Sathra of district Poonch and has been craving for drinking water for the last 17 years, as they have to walk 3 km to fetch water.

The aggrieved family members said that the water pipeline had not been installed to their house while water supply had been given to all the people in the neighborhood.