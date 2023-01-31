Pir Panjal

No serious injuries as bus carrying 25 passengers flips on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Passengers raised hue and cry and were evacuated by locals and army through window panes and driver’s seat
No serious injuries as bus carrying 25 passengers flips on Rajouri-Poonch highway
GNS
GK Web Desk

Jammu, Jan 31: At-least 25 passengers escaped unhurt on Tuesday after a bus they were travelling in turned on its side on Rajouri-Poonch highway.

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that the bus bus skidded off the road and flipped on its side alongside a mountain near ToTa Gali. As the accident happened, they said, the passengers onboard it raised hue and cry and were later evacuated by locals and army through window panes and through driver’s seat as main door was blocked, facing the side of the mountain.

Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com