No serious injuries as bus carrying 25 passengers flips on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jammu, Jan 31: At-least 25 passengers escaped unhurt on Tuesday after a bus they were travelling in turned on its side on Rajouri-Poonch highway.
Quoting official sources, GNS reported that the bus bus skidded off the road and flipped on its side alongside a mountain near ToTa Gali. As the accident happened, they said, the passengers onboard it raised hue and cry and were later evacuated by locals and army through window panes and through driver’s seat as main door was blocked, facing the side of the mountain.