‘No stone being left unturned in eradicating societal scourge of drug abuse’

Rajouri, Jan 28: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Om Prakash Bhagat today visited the Drug De-Addiction Centre to inspect the facilities available for patients.

The visit highlighted the crucial role of such facilities in the fight against drug addiction in the district. He was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria.

He interacted with the staff and patients at the centre and inquired about the facilities available for them. He emphasised the need for regular counseling and medical check-ups to ensure that the patients receive effective treatment.

Interacting with the staff, Deputy Commissioner discussed the challenges of drug addiction and measures to address the same. He emphasised the need to increase awareness about the harmful effects of drug addiction and to encourage youth to adopt healthy lifestyle. The Deputy Commissioner also said that the district administration in collaboration with the police administration is leaving no stone unturned in eradicating the societal scourge of drug abuse. He further disclosed that numerous measures have been implemented to rehabilitate drug addicts.