Rajouri: A poor nomad Bakerwal family from Rajouri suffered a major loss as around fifteen sheep got crushed under a truck near Sunderbani on Rajouri national highway.

These sheep belonged to Mohammad Qasim son of Mohammad Yousuf. Near Sunderbani, officials said, a truck crushed around fifteen sheep on the highway and all animals got killed.

People of the area asked the Government to immediately provide aid to the victim's family.