Non-availability of building | Kotranka college students hold protest

Rajouri, Sep 1: Irked over functioning of their institution from temporary campus established in Government Higher Secondary School Kandi, the students of Government Degree College Kandi Kotranka held a protest demonstration and blocked the main road.
They demanded immediate starting of work for construction of college building in the area.
The students boycotted their classes and sat on protest dharna at Kotranka near police station forcing closure of Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road. Raising slogans , the students stated that Government Degree College in this area is functioning from last around five years but there is no building of the institution.
"The prestigious institute of degree college is being run from make shift campus established inside the building of higher secondary school," students said adding that due to this arrangement, the students of both college and higher secondary school are getting disturbed.
They accused political leaders of the area for sabotaging the project for construction of college building for their petty political gains.
Later, a team of police and civil administration reached the site of protest and assured the students that their demand will be taken up with government authorities and on this assurance the protest was ended.