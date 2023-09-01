Non-availability of building | Kotranka college students hold protest

"The prestigious institute of degree college is being run from make shift campus established inside the building of higher secondary school," students said adding that due to this arrangement, the students of both college and higher secondary school are getting disturbed.

They accused political leaders of the area for sabotaging the project for construction of college building for their petty political gains.

Later, a team of police and civil administration reached the site of protest and assured the students that their demand will be taken up with government authorities and on this assurance the protest was ended.