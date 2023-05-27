Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to review operational preparedness, Army Commander, General Officer of Commanding, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday visited Rajouri and held a meeting with field commanders of Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited the Rajouri sector to review operational preparedness, said the army in an official statement.
The Army further said that the Commander appreciated the troops for maintaining the highest levels of preparedness.
Pertinent to mention here that the Army Commander has paid over half a dozen visits in Rajouri and Poonch areas in the last two months, especially after the terrorist attack at Bhata Dhurian and the encounter at Kesari Hill.
Rajouri and Poonch districts are under high alert after these terror-related incidents with the army carrying out an operation called ‘Operation Teinetra’ to track and eliminate terrorists who are active in the Pir Panjal region.
Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, on April 28 stated that around twelve terrorists are active in this area who are involved in different terror incidents adding that a terror module run by a decades-old OGW from Gursai has also been busted and vital leads have been received in the case.