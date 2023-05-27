Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to review operational preparedness, Army Commander, General Officer of Commanding, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday visited Rajouri and held a meeting with field commanders of Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited the Rajouri sector to review operational preparedness, said the army in an official statement.

The Army further said that the Commander appreciated the troops for maintaining the highest levels of preparedness.