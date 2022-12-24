Noted Punjabi singer Sandeep Brar enthralls people in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 24: Thousands of people drawn from different walks life attended Nowshera Folk Festival organised in Nowshera town in which famous Punjabi singer Sandeep Brar remained point of attraction. Continuing with its promotional campaigns especially in the Jammu region, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Rajouri organized this ‘Nowshera Folk Festival’ at the lawns of Boys Higher Secondary School Nowshera on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal along with DDC Chairman Naseem Liaquat Choudhury.