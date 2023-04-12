Notorious bovine smuggler booked under PSA in Rajouri

During a recent exercise, it came to notice that one Bari Shah resident of Dalyote, tehsil Kalakote of district Rajouri is involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling in Rajouri District. He is repeatedly engaged in bovine smuggling activities which are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, police said.

The accused has been detained under PSA and he already stands booked in 5 bovine smuggling cases and 1 criminal case at Police Station Kalakote, Dharamsal.

The accused is a habitual bovine smuggler and often used to smuggle bovine animals towards Kashmir Valley via Mughal Road. Pertinent to mention here that under “Operation Kamdhenu” Rajouri Police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers.