Notorious bovine smuggler booked under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri: A notorious bovine smuggler hailing from Rajdhani village of Thanamandi in Rajouri who remains booked in seven cases has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA).
In an official statement issued from District Police Office Rajouri, it has been informed that the notorious bovine smuggler has been identified as Imran Ahmed resident of village Rajdhani in Tehsil Thanamandi Rajouri.
Police said that the accused has been booked under Public Safety Act for smuggling bovines in an organised manner posing a threat to peace and order. He did not change his behavior in spite of being booked in several FIRs and arrested by police in these cases but continued his illegal and unlawful act of smuggling bovines. Such activities are likely to disturb public order, particularly in the Rajouri District, police said.
The cases in which the accused has been booked earlier include FIR No. 71/2018 of Police Station Dharamsal, 155/2019 of Police Station Akhnoor, 93/2020 of Police Station Nowshera, 129/2020 of Police Station Nowshera, 171/2020 of Police Station Thanamandi, 117/2021 of Police Station Nowshera.
Police said that keeping in view the activities of the accused which amount to propagating and creating feelings of enmity, and hatred among communities, the accused was ordered to be detained under section 8 of the Public Safety Act and has been lodged in jail. Senior Superintendent of Police in Rajouri, Amritpal Singh, said that action against notorious criminals is being taken in the district and is among the top priorities of police which aim not only to take stringent action as per the law of the land against notorious criminals but it is also a preventive step towards the maintenance of peace and order. He said that many other people in the district have booked under PSA in the last couple of weeks.