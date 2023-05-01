Notorious bovine smuggler booked under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri: A notorious bovine smuggler hailing from Rajdhani village of Thanamandi in Rajouri who remains booked in seven cases has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA).

In an official statement issued from District Police Office Rajouri, it has been informed that the notorious bovine smuggler has been identified as Imran Ahmed resident of village Rajdhani in Tehsil Thanamandi Rajouri.

Police said that the accused has been booked under Public Safety Act for smuggling bovines in an organised manner posing a threat to peace and order. He did not change his behavior in spite of being booked in several FIRs and arrested by police in these cases but continued his illegal and unlawful act of smuggling bovines. Such activities are likely to disturb public order, particularly in the Rajouri District, police said.