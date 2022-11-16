Notorious criminal booked under PSA in Rajouri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district detained a man under Public Safety Act.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Asla, said that a notorious criminal namely Abrar Afzal son of Mohd Afzal resident of village Lower Panghai in Tehsil Thanamandi of district Rajouri has been detained under the PSA.
The accused has been lodged in Central jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. He said that the detention order of the accused has been issued by District Magistrate Rajouri on the basis of a report submitted by the district police office. The accused is involved in 8 criminal cases registered at different Police Stations over the past couple of years.
He was found repeatedly engaged in anti-social activities including, theft, burglary, criminal activities which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and posed serious threat to safety and security of lives and property of citizens particular in Thanamandi town and entire District. The accused is a notorious and a chronic offender who used to committed a number of criminal incidents of snatchings and burglaries.
SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam, said that Rajouri Police is committed to serve the general public and ensure a sense of security among them to secure the future of the young generation and to maintain peace and order in the district.