Notorious criminal booked under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri: Further tightening its noose against notorious criminals who become a threat for peace and order in the society, police authorities in Rajouri have detained a notorious criminal under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Police stated that a notorious criminal namely Mohd Kabir resident of Nerojal, Tehsil Thanamandi, District Rajouri has been booked under Public Safety Act for repeated criminal activities which are highly prejudicial and detrimental to the maintenance of public order.
Police further said that the accused has not changed his behaviour inspite of lodging multiple FIRs against him and arrest by police a number of times.
The person is hell bent upon carrying out burglaries, thefts and extortion in different parts of J&K and such activities are likely to disturb public order, particularly in Rajouri district.
Police said that the accused is already booked in many cases.
Keeping in view the activities of the accused that pose a serious threat to public order, police said that he deserved to be taken into preventive custody. "The accused is ordered to be detained under section 8 (1) (a) (i) read with clause (ii) of sub-section (2) of section 8 of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act."
The order of detention under PSA has been executed by a police team headed by SHO Thanamandi, Azhar Hilal under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that many notorious criminals across the district have been booked under PSA in the recent past and this action shall continue.
He said that maintenance of peace and order is the main priority of police for which stringent action as per law of land is being taken against notorious criminals.