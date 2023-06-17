Notorious criminal booked under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri: Further tightening its noose against notorious criminals who become a threat for peace and order in the society, police authorities in Rajouri have detained a notorious criminal under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Police stated that a notorious criminal namely Mohd Kabir resident of Nerojal, Tehsil Thanamandi, District Rajouri has been booked under Public Safety Act for repeated criminal activities which are highly prejudicial and detrimental to the maintenance of public order.

Police further said that the accused has not changed his behaviour inspite of lodging multiple FIRs against him and arrest by police a number of times.

The person is hell bent upon carrying out burglaries, thefts and extortion in different parts of J&K and such activities are likely to disturb public order, particularly in Rajouri district.