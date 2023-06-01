Notorious criminal detained under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri: The police have detained a notorious criminal under Public Safety Act in Rajouri.

Police detained one notorious offender Mohd Ashraf Khan resident of Kakora, Tehsil Manjakote, at present Nerojal in Tehsil Thanamandi under the Public Safety Act who has been lodged in District Jail Dhangri Rajouri under the order of District Magistrate Rajouri.

A total of 9 criminal cases were registered against him at various police stations and the accused has been booked in these cases over the past couple of years and always managed bail from the Court and remained repeatedly engaged in anti-social activities.