Notorious drug peddler arrested in Poonch

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch district arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a consignment of narcotics from his possession.

Police in an official statement said that on 8 February, a police party of Police Station Poonch led by SI Ishtiaq Ahmed was on routine patrolling duty in the city and at Qazi Mohra area the party noticed some unusual movement of a person who was chased near BEd college and his search was carried out.