Notorious drug peddler arrested in Poonch

Poonch: The Poonch police on Thursday arrested a notorious drug peddler recovering a consignment of narcotics from his possession.

In an official statement, police said that the party of Police Station Poonch headed by ASI Tariq Khan was on routine duty.

At about 6:50 pm on Wednesday and performing duty at the Poonch bus stand, the police party got suspicious as one unknown person tried to escape on seeing the police party.

The police team apprehended the said person near Shaheed Manjeet Singh Memorial.