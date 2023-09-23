Notorious drug peddler arrested in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri arrested a notorious narcotics peddler during a raid in Dhanore Jarallan village of Rajouri.

Police said that over some specific information regarding suspicious movement, a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri, Mudassir Hussain raided a location and a house at Dhanore Jarallan village of Rajouri.

During raid, notorious narcotics peddler Mohammad Waqar son of Nazir Hussain resident of Dhanore Jarallan was intercepted and eight grams of Heroine like substance was found from his possession.

The peddler was subsequently arrested from the spot, police said.

Police said that a case in FIR 451/23 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered in police station Rajouri and further investigation is going on.