Notorious drug peddler booked under illicit trafficking law

Rajouri, July 10: The police in Rajouri booked a notorious narcotics peddler under Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act for his involvement in narcotics peddling.
Accused has been identified as Sheraz Ahmed resident of Village Khablan, Tehsil Thanamandi, District Rajouri under “The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act” who has been lodged in District Jail Dhangri, Rajouri under the orders of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
Police said that the individual is involved in drugs and criminal cases registered at different Police Stations over the past couple of years and always managed bail from the Court.
He is repeatedly engaged in anti-social activities and is a habitual drug smuggler, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.
“The accused is a notorious fellow and a chronic offender and always used illegal ways in the past to meet his bad habits,” said police.
In a statement, SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that Rajouri Police is committed to serve the general public. He further added that in future more action would be initiated against such anti-social elements.
SSP Rajouri also said that many notorious narcotic peddlers have been booked under preventive sections of the law in recent months and stern action has been initiated against them and this action will continue.