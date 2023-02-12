Notorious dug peddler booked under PSA in Mendhar

Poonch: A notorious criminal cum drug peddler has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Police said Rayees Hayat @ Ayaz son of Mohd Rafiq resident of Chakbanola in Tehsil Mendhar of District Poonch has been booked under the PSA.

“Police were looking for the accused and arrested him as he is again indulging in subversive activities which are threat to the peace and public order and we are looking to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the UT and especially of District Poonch," said police.