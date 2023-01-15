Now hopeful terrorists will be brought to justice, says mother who lost both sons in carnage

Rajouri: It was an excruciating moment for 50-year old distraught Saroj Bala, when she left her house at Dangri for Haridwar on January 14, carrying the ashes of her two young sons for immersion in the holy Ganges there.

She has turned into a listless body since the fateful day which snatched her both the sons. During this period, only brief moments of consolation for her came, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her and other victims of the Dangri terror attack on January 13, 2023.

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Dangri village in Rajouri to share all victims’ grief personally. However, he could not do so due to inclement weather conditions so he, joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, spoke to all victim families assembled at Saroj Bala’s house the same day over phone from Raj Bhawan Jammu during his day-long visit.