Now hopeful terrorists will be brought to justice, says mother who lost both sons in carnage

Rajouri: It was an excruciating moment for 50-year old distraught Saroj Bala, when she left her house at Dangri for Haridwar on January 14, carrying the ashes of her two young sons for immersion in the holy Ganges there.
She has turned into a listless body since the fateful day which snatched her both the sons. During this period, only brief moments of consolation for her came, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her and other victims of the Dangri terror attack on January 13, 2023.
The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Dangri village in Rajouri to share all victims’ grief personally. However, he could not do so due to inclement weather conditions so he, joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, spoke to all victim families assembled at Saroj Bala’s house the same day over phone from Raj Bhawan Jammu during his day-long visit.
After speaking to the dignitary, although her unbearable pain to lose both her sons did not vanish but his (HM’s) reassuring words did raise her (as well other victims’) hopes to get justice and see the perpetrators paying in equal measure for their dastardly acts.
“We were waiting for him (HM) to be with us so that we could narrate to him what we underwent by losing our kin. We were disappointed when he could not reach us. I knew it (inclement weather) was beyond his (HM’s) control. Yet he spoke to us over phone and comforted us with assurance to bring perpetrators to justice. Now we’re hopeful that we will get justice,” was her brief reply, after speaking to the Union Home Minister.
Otherwise, she would just give a stony glare to the visitors who come to her to share her grief and express condolences.
Responding to their words of sympathy, she would just mumble, “Terrorists have snatched my both sons leaving me alone. Now I want that the perpetrators of dastardly carnage should be brought to justice at the earliest. Now I only wish to see justice being delivered to my sons, who fell to the bullets for no fault of theirs.”
Saroj, a widow, lost her both sons Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) in the indiscriminate firing by terrorists in their house on January 1. After her relatives surround her trying to console Saroj Bala, she would break down and then become uncontrollable.
This has become her daily routine since January 1. Her wailing, while remembering her sons, pierces every heart. “After my husband (late Rajinder Sharma), my life was centred around my both sons. They have taken away ‘life’ out of my life,” she would say amid sobs.
Deepak lost his life on the spot while critically injured Prince battled for life for few and finally succumbed to his injuries on January 7 in GMC Jammu. Saroj, who is unable to come out of trauma, would recall those horrific moments, “On January 1 evening, I gave food to my younger son and was waiting for my elder son to return from the barber shop where he had gone to have a haircut. He was preparing to join his new job on January 3.”
“While I was waiting for my son, who was parking his car on the roadside outside our house, I heard gunshots. The terrorists had fired on him. They then turned towards our house and sprayed bullets. In the firing, my younger son and my nephew were injured but I had a narrow escape,” she would recount. “And my whole world was shattered,” she would narrate and would again break down.