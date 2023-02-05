Nowshera forest division organises plantation drive

Vivek Verma, Conservator of Forests West Circle Rajouri and Neelima Shah, Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera conducted the plantation drive. Range Forest Officer Sunderbani, Rakesh Verma appealed to the devotees to plant atleast one tree to mark the birthday celebration of Guru Ravi Dass ji. These plantation drives will help in seeking true blessing of Guru Ravi Dass ji by protecting mankind from deadly diseases spreading across the globe. This plantation drive was conducted by Block Forest Officer Sunderbani Rangeel Singh, Ved Parkash Block Officer Devak along with other forest officials under the guidance of Range officer Sunderbani Rakesh Verma.