Nowshera forest division organises plantation drive

Rajouri, Feb 5: A special plantation drive was today conducted by Sunderbani forest range of Nowshera forest division at Sunderbani Guru Ravi Dass temple , Thandapani under the aegis of Har Gaon Haryali programme of J&K Forest .
The Plantation drive was held to mark the celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravi Dass Ji . A large number of plants of different species were planted inside the premises of Guru Ravi Dass Ji Temple .
Vivek Verma, Conservator of Forests West Circle Rajouri and Neelima Shah, Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera conducted the plantation drive. Range Forest Officer Sunderbani, Rakesh Verma appealed to the devotees to plant atleast one tree to mark the birthday celebration of Guru Ravi Dass ji. These plantation drives will help in seeking true blessing of Guru Ravi Dass ji by protecting mankind from deadly diseases spreading across the globe. This plantation drive was conducted by Block Forest Officer Sunderbani Rangeel Singh, Ved Parkash Block Officer Devak along with other forest officials under the guidance of Range officer Sunderbani Rakesh Verma.