Nowshera residents demand action in school bus mishap case

Rajouri: A delegation of civil society members called upon Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera on Monday seeking action against private education institution for violation of traffic norms.

The deputation specifically highlighted a recent incident in which a six year old girl student lost her life.

Maahi, daughter of Parshotam Lal from Saryah village of Nowshera was travelling in her school bus when she fell from it and died.

Her family members had accused the school of gross negligence stating that most of the private educational institutions in the district are indulging in violation of traffic norms and it creates a big risk of life for students.

The members of today's deputation requested Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera to take cognizance of the recent accident and to ensure stern action besides implementation of all traffic norms and to make sure that school students safety is not compromised.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Kirtar Singh assured the deputation members of looking into the matter and also of implementation of traffic norms in letter and spirit.