Nowshera traders, civil society members demand for T-junction with tunnel

Rajouri, Nov 30: Traders and the members of civil society have warned of an agitation, if their demand for the construction of a T-junction (link road) to Nowshera town with (Nowshera) tunnel on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway is not met.

The locals had also taken out a protest rally in town on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s office at Nowshera.

Local trade body leader, Vivek Anand said, “Nowshera is the main town of entire sub division and many important government offices and other institutions like Sub District Hospital; Additional Deputy Commissioner’s office; court complex; Additional SP office; Sub Divisional Police Office and dozens of education institutions are located in and around the town.”

“Under NH-144A upgradation project, a tunnel is being built in the area, referred to as ‘Nowshera tunnel’, which is far from the existing stretch and the tunnel will have direct link with Rajal Top. When the work on Nowshera tunnel was started, the people of the area had demanded for a T-Junction to ensure direct road link to Nowshera town with it (tunnel). But work on T-junction is yet to be taken up,” he lamented.

“The delay in fulfillment of this demand is disturbing locals, who are creating hue and cry,” he added.

Joining the cause, a group of locals said that T-junction to ensure the town’s connectivity with Nowshera tunnel was a genuine demand and it should be fulfilled at the earliest.

“We have submitted a written memorandum to Additional DC office Nowshera and have made it clear that an indefinite agitation will start in the area if the demand is not met within a week’s time,” the locals further said.

Former MLC and NC leader from Nowshera, Surinder Choudhary said that the matter was of serious concern. “The government should ensure that a T-Junction to facilitate direct road link between Nowshera town and

the tunnel is built,” he said.

Choudhary also took a dig at BJP, accusing it of “befooling people.” “BJP leaders made statements on this issue only to befool masses,” he alleged.

An official said that the matter was already under consideration of district administration as well as BRO and was being looked into.