Oath, Apron wearing ceremony of MBBS 4th batch held at GMC Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 29: The Oath and Apron wearing ceremony of fourth batch of MBBS students was held on Tuesday in Government Medical College Rajouri.
The event was organised in Maira campus of GMC Rajouri and was headed by Principal Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia with HoD Gynae and Obes, Dr. Chander Shekhar Sharma was supervisory official of the event while senior faculty members, HoDs, doctors and administrative staff members were present in the event.
The students of the new MBBS batch, which is the fourth batch of medical college, took oath on this occasion besides Apron wearing.
Head of the Department, Gynae and Obes, Dr. Chander Shekhar Sharma said that the fourth batch of MBBS has been started today which is another landmark for the institution.
He said that Government Medical College Rajouri caters healthcare needs of Rajouri and Poonch districts and is providing quality education to students enrolled under medical courses.
Principal of GMC Rajouri, Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia said that with oath and apron wearing ceremony, the institution has achieved another success and improvement both on academic and healthcare platform is going on.