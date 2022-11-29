Oath, Apron wearing ceremony of MBBS 4th batch held at GMC Rajouri

The event was organised in Maira campus of GMC Rajouri and was headed by Principal Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia with HoD Gynae and Obes, Dr. Chander Shekhar Sharma was supervisory official of the event while senior faculty members, HoDs, doctors and administrative staff members were present in the event.

The students of the new MBBS batch, which is the fourth batch of medical college, took oath on this occasion besides Apron wearing.