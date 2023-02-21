Odhan villagers of Rajouri decry deletion of votes

Rajouri, Feb 21: Villagers from remote Odhan village of Rajouris' Khawas tehsil have called for an in depth probe into lapses by field staff resulting in deletion of hundreds of valid voters from newly prepared voters lists.
The people have warned of going on an indefinite hunger strike on the issue.
The matter regarding the deletion of valid votes was highlighted by a deputation comprising locals who met Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal on Tuesday evening and put forth the details of the issue.
The villagers including political activists Mudassir Chowdhary, Ajeet Singh and others said that the government machinery has prepared fresh voter lists in which addition of new votes has been done whereas those votes have been deleted which were either of deceased persons or of those who have migrated from the area.
“ You will be surprised to know that field staff of our village has followed a new pattern in which votes of those people have also been deleted who still live in the area and are valid voters,” Mudassir Chowdhary, political activist of the area said.