Odhan villagers of Rajouri decry deletion of votes

The villagers including political activists Mudassir Chowdhary, Ajeet Singh and others said that the government machinery has prepared fresh voter lists in which addition of new votes has been done whereas those votes have been deleted which were either of deceased persons or of those who have migrated from the area.

“ You will be surprised to know that field staff of our village has followed a new pattern in which votes of those people have also been deleted who still live in the area and are valid voters,” Mudassir Chowdhary, political activist of the area said.