Officer among 3 Army men injured in LoC explosion

Mendhar, Apr 29: A major rank officer among three Army personnel got injured in an explosion that took place on Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar in Poonch district.
The injured army personnel are presently under treatment in Army Hospital.
As per reports, the explosion took place on Friday after an Army patrolling team was on routine patrolling in LoC Krishna Ghati sector.
"A major and two other Army personnel sustained injuries in this explosion and were evacuated from the site and shifted to a nearby medical centre," said officials.
They added that later all three have been referred to army hospital for specialised treatment. Army in an official statement informed that injured personnel have been suitably evacuated and are undergoing treatment.