Officers asked to work in achieving sustainable development goals in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 29: Authorities have asked officers to work towards achieving sustainable development goals in Rajouri.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Monday, reviewed the performance of the health sector in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) as per the District Indicator Framework for monitoring and issued these directions.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the SDGs serve as a blueprint for a better and more sustainable future for all. “These goals are designed to tackle global challenges including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice.”
Highlighting the significance of the SDGs in the district’s development, the Deputy Commissioner urged all officers to work with enhanced dedication. “Progress towards the SDGs is paramount for the overall well-being and development of the public.”
During the meeting, the DC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal emphasised the need to focus on achieving the sustainable development goals related to health and stressed the importance of a collaborative approach.
The Deputy Commissioner also said that by fostering cooperation and dedicated efforts, the district administration Rajouri aims to drive positive change and accomplish the SDGs leading to an inclusive and prosperous future for all residents.
He also urged them to continue working with full dedication towards achieving these goals and stressed the importance of sustained efforts in achieving the SDGs in the district. Among others, the meeting was attended by the DSEO, Sandeep Sharma; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajinder Sharma; Dy CMO, Dr Manohar Rana; MS DH, Dr Mehmood Bajar and other concerned officers.