OGW detained under PSA

Rajouri, July 31: An Over Ground Worker (OGW) has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in unlawful activities, police said.
Police said that Mohammad Shabir son of Noor Mohammad resident of Draj, Kotranka has been detained under PSA. The detention order under PSA has been issued by District Magistrate Rajouri who is the competent authority to issue this order, said police. A team of police headed by SHO Budhal Niku Ram Thakur executed the order of detention.
Rajouri Police said that many OGWs in the district have already been detained under preventive sections of law to check their unlawful activities.