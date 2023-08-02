Pir Panjal

OGW detained under PSA in J&K’s Rajouri: police

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that five notorious OGWs have been detained under preventive sections of law in Rajouri in the past two months.
Handcuffs [Representative Image]Pixabay

Rajouri, Aug 2: An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of a terror outfit has been booked and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Mohd Altaf, son of Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Gadyog village in Khawas tehsil, has been detained to prevent his unlawful acts posing a threat to the society, said a police official.

He said that Altaf was detained under PSA after the District Magistrate Rajouri passed an order following a written dossier submitted by the police.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that five notorious OGWs have been detained under preventive sections of law in Rajouri in the past two months.

