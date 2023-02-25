OGW detained under PSA in Poonch

Rajouri: The Poonch Police detained an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and narcotics peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the district.

In an official statement, police said that a hardcore OGW and narcotics smuggler namely Mohd Rafi son of Sher Mohd resident of Dandoyian Mandi of district Poonch has been detained under Public Safety Act and lodged at District Jail Poonch.

The detention order of the accused has been issued by the District Magistrate Poonch under the provisions of Public Safety Act, 1978 on the basis of a report submitted by District Police Poonch.