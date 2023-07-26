OGW detained under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 26: An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terror outfits have been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in jail.
The man has been detained under PSA after an order was issued by District Magistrate Rajouri who is the competent authority for such orders. Detained man was identified as Akbar Hussain son of Mohd Yousaf resident of Marutha Kanthol, Tehsil Kotranka
Police team headed by SHO Kandi Shakil Manhas under the supervision of Deputy SP PC Rajouri, Shivendra Singh Jamwal executed the order and the man detained under PSA has been lodged in jail.