OGW detained under PSA: Police

The detention has been made to prevent his unlawful acts posing a threat to the society, it added.

He has been identified as Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Gadyog, Tehsil Khawas. He was detained under PSA under order issued by District Magistrate Rajouri . SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that five OGWs have been detained under preventive sections of law in Rajouri in last two months. He said that these preventive detentions under PSA have been made with an aim to keep check on their unlawful acts of working for terror outfits thereby posing a grave threat to society. He further said that the action shall remain continue in days to come.