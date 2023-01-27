Old shell destroyed in Surankote

Poonch, Jan 27: Security forces on Friday evening destroyed an old rusted mortar shell that was found at Phagla village of Surankote in Poonch district.
Officials said that on Friday afternoon, people in Phagla village spotted a suspicious object lying in fields near forest . They informed police and a team of police reached there which was later joined in by army.
The suspicious object, officials said, was found to be an old rusted mortar shells of 51 mm category which was destroyed through controlled mechanism.
Officials said that a report into the matter has been registered in local police station and investigation is going on.