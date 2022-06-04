Three dead, eight injured in Poonch cab accident

As per the officials, the cab bearing registration number JK14 A 3699 met with the accident at about 1500 hours as it fell down into about 50 ft deep gorge near Barari nullah in tehsil Mandi. Three passengers identified as Mohd Sadaq son of Ali Bhadur of Gagrian aged about 53, Munira Begum, 32 wife of Gh Rasool and Ab Ahad, 61, son of Gh Ahmed Lone died in the accident.