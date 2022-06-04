Three dead, eight injured in Poonch cab accident

Poonch June 4: A woman was among three persons killed while eight others were injured after a cab they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge in Sawjian village in J&K's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
As per the officials, the cab bearing registration number JK14 A 3699 met with the accident at about 1500 hours as it fell down into about 50 ft deep gorge near Barari nullah in tehsil Mandi. Three passengers identified as Mohd Sadaq son of Ali Bhadur of Gagrian aged about 53, Munira Begum, 32 wife of Gh Rasool and Ab Ahad, 61, son of Gh Ahmed Lone died in the accident.
Eight other passengers have been injured in the accident. They have been identified as Mohd Ibrahim son of Gh Rasool, 34, Gh Rasool son of Mohd Majeed, 32, Shahbana kousar daughter of Mehraj Din aged 9-10 years, Sajad Ahmed son of Mohd Shafi, 29, Zeeshan Ahmed son of Mumtaz Ahmed, 27, Sarba Begum, 52, wife of Ab Ahad, Habibullah son of Gh Ahmad Lone, 56 and Liyaqat Ali, 22, son of Showket Hussain-all residents of Gagrian.
They were shifted to PHC Sawjian for treatment from where Sajad was shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.