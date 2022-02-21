One dead, three seriously injured in accident in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 21: A man was killed and three others were seriously injured in an accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a tempo carrying seven passengers collided with a truck and another vehicle near water point in Rajouri town today morning.
In the mishap, he said, four persons including the driver were seriously injured. They were shifted to Government Medical College Rajouri where one among them, identified as Sajjad Ali, son of Muhammad Ali, a resident of Swari village, was declared as dead on arrival.
The condition of other injured persons - Rifaqit Hussain, Imtiaz Ahmed and Mohammad Irfan - is stated to be critical.