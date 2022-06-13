Online admission process begins at BGSBU

"Online Application Forms are invited from eligible candidates for Admission to PG, UG and Diploma Programmes for the Academic Session 2022. The last date for the online submission of admission forms will be July 10, 2022. For details regarding eligibility criteria, mode of selection and fee etc. download admission brochure 2022 from the University website www.bgsbu.ac.in .The online admission form can be filled at www.bgsbu.ac.in along with a fee of Rs 650. Candidates interested in applying for more than one programme need to fill out separate admission forms along with the application fee for each of the programmes. Final year/semester students whose qualifying examination result is not declared are also eligible to apply. However, they are required to submit the final mark sheet before the selection process. For any further query/information, the candidates may contact: 7006321557 or write us at admissions@bgsbu.ac.in," the notification reads.