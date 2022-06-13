Online admission process begins at BGSBU

Srinagar June 13: The online admission process for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University's Postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses has begun, the varsity announced. The last date for applying online is July 10, the university said in a notification.
"Online Application Forms are invited from eligible candidates for Admission to PG, UG and Diploma Programmes for the Academic Session 2022. The last date for the online submission of admission forms will be July 10, 2022. For details regarding eligibility criteria, mode of selection and fee etc. download admission brochure 2022 from the University website www.bgsbu.ac.in .The online admission form can be filled at www.bgsbu.ac.in along with a fee of Rs 650. Candidates interested in applying for more than one programme need to fill out separate admission forms along with the application fee for each of the programmes. Final year/semester students whose qualifying examination result is not declared are also eligible to apply. However, they are required to submit the final mark sheet before the selection process. For any further query/information, the candidates may contact: 7006321557 or write us at admissions@bgsbu.ac.in," the notification reads.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Akbar Masood said that to make higher education more affordable for all sections of the society, the university has taken many initiatives including a 10% fee reduction for all the academic programmes.
This will be in addition to 50% fee reduction announced last year as well, a 50 per cent waiver of tuition fees for the top two rank holder girl students based on the admission merit list and a 50 per cent waiver in fees for the kids of GDH employees of the varsity seeking admissions to pursue their higher studies in BGSBU.