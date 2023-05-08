Operation continues in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 8: The search operation in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district continued for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the security forces widening the expanse of searches further in the forest area.
This operation started on Friday morning after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kesari Hill. In the gun-battle followed by an IED explosion, six army personnel were injured. Five of them succumbed later to injuries while an injured army officer was still under treatment.
Army on Saturday stated to have killed a terrorist on the second day of the operation when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the border district Rajouri and chaired a high level review meeting with top brass of security forces and intelligence agencies.
This operation, being carried out jointly by Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police with the assistance of CRPF, is going on in dense woods of Kesari Hill.
Official sources said that there was no fresh contact between terrorists and forces in the area even when the operation would complete four days on Monday night.
They further said that the Cordon and Search Operation was extended further in the forest area of Kesari Hill.
Besides, official sources said, there was heavy deployment of police, army and paramilitary forces in the area under operation.