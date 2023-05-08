Operation continues in Rajouri

This operation started on Friday morning after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kesari Hill. In the gun-battle followed by an IED explosion, six army personnel were injured. Five of them succumbed later to injuries while an injured army officer was still under treatment.

Army on Saturday stated to have killed a terrorist on the second day of the operation when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the border district Rajouri and chaired a high level review meeting with top brass of security forces and intelligence agencies.