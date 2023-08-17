Operation launched to trace man washed away in Rajouri river

Rajouri, Aug 16: The government rescue teams and locals have launched a massive rescue and search operation after a man from Androlla village of Rajouri got washed away in strong water currents on Wednesday evening.
The man has been identified as Chander Parkash (40) resident of Androla.
Officials said that the man was present near river at Androlla when he got washed away in strong water currents and is missing.
"Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army, SDRF and locals are jointly carrying out the operation of rescue and search," Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain said.
He informed that so far there is no trace of the missing man and attempts are going on to trace him.