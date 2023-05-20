Opium cultivation destroyed in Chowkian village of Rajouri

Rajouri, May 20: Police in an operation conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate destroyed illegally cultivated opium crops in Chowkian village of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri.
In an official statement issued from District Police Office Rajouri, it has been informed that a tip off was received that Mohd Rashid resident of Bela Chowkian in Tehsil Darhal has illegally cultivated opium plants in his field.
Acting on this, a team of police officials headed by SHO Darhal Ashiq Lone in the presence of the Executive Magistrate started an operation and traced the location of this crop cultivation. Following this, the illegally cultivated opium crop was destroyed on the spot. On this, a case FIR No 33/2023 U/S 8/18/NDPS Act has been registered at police station Darhal.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that this is the second operation to destroy illegally cultivated opium crop in Rajouri with the first one being carried out in Dhani Dhar area of Rajouri town a couple of days ago.
He further informed that Rajouri police have launched a massive crackdown against all kinds of narcotics peddling with action being taken as per the law of the land and many notorious criminals involved in it have also been detained under preventive sections of law.
SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh, appealed to the people of Rajouri district to treat the threat of drugs, narcotics addiction as a major challenge and to ensure that their families and especially children and youth stay away from this criminal act.