Opium cultivation destroyed in Chowkian village of Rajouri

In an official statement issued from District Police Office Rajouri, it has been informed that a tip off was received that Mohd Rashid resident of Bela Chowkian in Tehsil Darhal has illegally cultivated opium plants in his field.

Acting on this, a team of police officials headed by SHO Darhal Ashiq Lone in the presence of the Executive Magistrate started an operation and traced the location of this crop cultivation. Following this, the illegally cultivated opium crop was destroyed on the spot. On this, a case FIR No 33/2023 U/S 8/18/NDPS Act has been registered at police station Darhal.