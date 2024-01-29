Pace of road construction works inspected in Bufliaz

Poonch, Jan 29 : Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary inspected progress of work on ongoing road projects in Block Bufliaz.

He was accompanied by SDM Surankote Rizwan Asgar and XEN PWD Division Surankote Shokat Choudhary and Concerned JE.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the progress of the projects, assess the adherence to quality standards, and address any challenges that may hinder the timely completion of the vital infrastructure development.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected pace of progress on four roads in Bufliaz Sub-Division viz; Donar to Sawnee under NABARD RIDF XXVIII, Drogian to Mal Kholianwali gali, Km 9th to Mohalla Dandi Mal under NABARD REDIFF XXVIII and Mastandhara to Mohalla Dogian Hariwala

The locals raised certain issues and sought the intervention of the Deputy Commissioner. Taking cognisance, he resolved the issues on the spot. The locals hailed the DC’s action.

He also assured the locals that the administration is committed to address their concerns and urged the officers to continue working with the same dedication and commitment.