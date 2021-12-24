Pahari artist, scholar felicitated

Rajouri, Dec 24 : A Pahari artist and scholar Vishal Sharma also known as Vishal Pahari was felicitated during an event organised in Jammu recently.
He has been awarded for his contribution in promoting Pahari ethnicity, culture and language on national level through his contribution in theatre.
He was felicitated during an event organised in Jammu in which several prominent Pahari leaders were also present.
Vishal Sharma terming this felicitation as a motivation for him said that mother tongue is basic lifestyle of anyone and every citizen of society should try to follow mother tongue in daily life.
He also hailed the organisations which are felicitating the people promoting their mother tongue.