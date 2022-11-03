Pahari citizens celebrate over ST related development

Rajouri: Pahari people from Budhal township of Rajouri and its adjoining areas celebrated the inclusion of Pahari ethnic group to scheduled tribe list of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes supported the proposal for inclusion based on recommendation of Office of RGI, said Manzoor Naik BJP leader from Budhal.
The Pahari people from Budhal amid its adjoining areas led by prominent BJP leader from Budhal Assembly Segment Manzoor Naik gathered at Bus Stand Budhal and raised slogans in favour of BJP.
“Today we all gathered here to express our heartfelt gratitude to our PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah," said those present on this occasion.
Pahari people from all over the parts of Jammu and Kashmir said that they were struggling for ST status for the last 40 years and no political party fulfilled their demand and its only BJP which is going to fulfill our long pending demand and we express our heartfelt gratitude and extend our full support to BJP, Manzoor Naik said.
Others present were Nazir Mohammad, Shabir Aflatoon, Suresh Kumar, Manzoor Malik, Javaid Malik, Khurshid Lone, Ajaz Rather and many others.