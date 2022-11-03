Pahari citizens celebrate over ST related development

Rajouri: Pahari people from Budhal township of Rajouri and its adjoining areas celebrated the inclusion of Pahari ethnic group to scheduled tribe list of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes supported the proposal for inclusion based on recommendation of Office of RGI, said Manzoor Naik BJP leader from Budhal.

The Pahari people from Budhal amid its adjoining areas led by prominent BJP leader from Budhal Assembly Segment Manzoor Naik gathered at Bus Stand Budhal and raised slogans in favour of BJP.