Pahari ST Bill | Civil society passes resolution to uphold communal harmony

Poonch, Aug 4:A peace committee meeting was convened at the district headquarters and was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Vinay Kumar.
The civil society passed a resolution to uphold harmony and communal peace, signed by 40 prominent citizens and representatives of civil societies. The resolution reiterated faith in the Indian Constitution and its principles. The importance of maintaining communal harmony during the forthcoming discussion on the Pahari ST Bill in the Lok Sabha was emphasised, an official press release said.
In the meeting, several prominent citizens and leaders were present. Members of the civil society pledged to uphold values of ethnic and communal harmony among all communities. They pledged to work towards spreading the message of peace and brotherhood throughout the district.
Citizens present in the meeting denounced violence or aggression in the name of peaceful protests. They assured their active involvement in promoting law and order, pacifying their communities and persuading fellow citizens to observe peaceful conduct.
The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed arrangements for upcoming festivals, including Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. He appealed to residents to uphold peace.
The district administration has issued a warning against anti-social elements attempting to disrupt peace and communal harmony within the district. The Senior Superintendent of Police emphasised that strict action would be taken against those who seek to undermine peace and stability in the region.