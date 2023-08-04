Pahari ST Bill | Civil society passes resolution to uphold communal harmony

The civil society passed a resolution to uphold harmony and communal peace, signed by 40 prominent citizens and representatives of civil societies. The resolution reiterated faith in the Indian Constitution and its principles. The importance of maintaining communal harmony during the forthcoming discussion on the Pahari ST Bill in the Lok Sabha was emphasised, an official press release said.

In the meeting, several prominent citizens and leaders were present. Members of the civil society pledged to uphold values of ethnic and communal harmony among all communities. They pledged to work towards spreading the message of peace and brotherhood throughout the district.