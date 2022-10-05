Pahari tribe jubilant over assurance of Home Minister Amit Shah

Rajouri: Pahari people in Rajouri and Poonch are jubilant over promise of Scheduled Tribe status by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Tuesday rally and are terming it as a big sign of success of their decades long struggle.

People also held meetings across Rajouri and Poonch on Wednesday to express gratitude to Home Minister for his concern towards Paharis.

Pahari leaders including Shahbaz Khan, Jahangir Khan, Vikrant Sharma and others said that Tuesday's rally of Home Minister is a grand success especially for Pahari people who are struggling hard since long for their demand of Scheduled tribe status.