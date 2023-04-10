Painting competition held at DPS Rajouri

Rajouri: As part of Rajouri Day celebrations, Delhi Public School in Rajouri organised a painting competition for its children of sixth to tenth classes.

The theme for the competition was ‘Rajouri Veeron Ki Bhoomi’ and was aimed to inculcate the spirit of nationalism in young minds and kindle patriotic fervour among them.

A total of 342 children participated in the event and the best three paintings were given consolation prizes by Principal Ramma Matoo who exhorted all children to be “proud of their rich legacy and imbibe the ideals of great men and women who sacrificed their lives while defending their motherland from the enemy.” The event culminated with all students and children taking the integrity pledge.