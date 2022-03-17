Pakistan army repatriates missing Poonch resident

Rajouri, March 17: A middle-aged man from Qasba village of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had been missing since December 2020, has been handed over to Indian authorities by the Pakistani army.
Officials said that Pakistani army established communication with the Indian side recently, informing that a man from Poonch has been traced on their side of the Line of Control (LoC).
“After formal sharing of information and communication between both the sides, Pakistani army repatriated the said man from Chakan Da Bagh on Thursday,” said an official.
He added that the man was received by the Indian authorities comprising the officials of Indian Army, police and the civil administration.
“He has been taken to a police camp where legal formalities are going on,” said the official.
He added that the man went missing in December 2020 following which a missing report was registered at a local police station.