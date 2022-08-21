Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.



On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri, the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment."