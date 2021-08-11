Panic in Rajouri after youth stabbed to death in sleep

Rajouri Aug 11: A 28-year-old youth died after being stabbed multiple times in sleep by unknown assailants in Chakli village of J&K's Rajouri district last night, officials said on Wednesday.
The panic stricken locals have demanded that the murderers be brought to book.
An official told Greater Kashmir that preliminary investigation revealed that Ankush Kumar Sharma, son of Bachaan Kumar Sharma, a local, was sleeping inside his house when at around 1 AM last night, some masked men entered his house.
"He was stabbed multiple times using a sharp edged weapon and died at the place where he was sleeping," the official said.
Soon after the incident, a police team from Chatyar police post rushed to the spot and took the body in its possession.
A police official said that the weapon has been recovered from the crime spot adding further investigation into the case is going on.
Locals termed the incident a "brutual murder and first of its kind in Rajouri district".