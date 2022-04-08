Panic in Rajouri over frequent incidents of fire due to electric short circuits

Rajouri, Apr 8: A panic has spread in Rajouri town over frequent incidents of fire due to the electric short circuits.
The incidents have been caused due to snags in electric cables laid in last two years. The people have demanded a probe into quality of work.
As per locals of Rajouri town the Power Development Department started work of laying of electricity cables to replace the existing metal wires to augment the electricity distribution system. However, locals said, “Neither cables have been laid in all the areas nor existing outdated wires have been replaced."
Suneet K Sharma, a resident from Jawahar Nagar, said that multiple incidents of fire and short circuit have taken place which have spread a wave of panic among people who now “question quality of work that has been done while laying of these cables.”
"Recently, at old ARTO office lane fire was reported but timely action by locals and response of fire tenders averted any major damage," he said adding that “internet lines, landline phones, cable TV and even electricity service wires of households got damaged and overall damage is above thirty thousand rupees.”
Uttam Kumar, another local resident, cited another incident that took place three months ago at Lower Jawahar Nagar locality and said that two people had a narrow escape when electricity cables suddenly developed short circuit and fell on the group.
Mohmmad Umer, another local resident of Rajouri town asked Jammu and Kashmir government to set up a probe committee to check quality of work for laying of electric cables.
Executive Engineer Projects, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, in a statement said that there “have been five to six incidents of “burning of cables at different locations and cables had got damaged due to over loading and not due to sub standard or poor quality of works.”
“The said damaged cables have been got rectified from time to time and also, such incidents occur very rarely and are rectified within the minimum possible time,” he claimed.