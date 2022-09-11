Parat villagers get a healing touch: Army

Rajouri: With an aim to extend healthcare support to the villagers living in far-off area and to strengthen the bond between the Army and civil population, the Army conducted a medical camp in the remote village of Parat in Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri.
A statement of the Army issued here said that a medical camp was organised to provide treatment to the needy and it comprised doctors and medics from the Army and the Health Department.
The team jointly provided treatment to all the patients, who visited the camp from the nearby villages.
The Army said that this joint effort ensured availability of medical aid at a conveniently accessible location for the locals and all beneficiaries appreciated the continuous and relentless efforts of the Army of extending the reach of health facilities through such camps.