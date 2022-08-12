Pargal encounter | NIA team visits site, police investigation on

Rajouri, Aug 12: A day after an encounter between army and militants at Pargal army camp following a Fidayeen attack, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the encounter site.
The team also interacted with army personnel of the camp. Officials stated that it is still not clear whether National Investigation Agency will take over investigation of the case or it is only a visit to gather detailed information.
On the other hand Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case in police station Darhal and investigation is going on.
Officials said that investigation officer of the case has completed initial legal formalities and further legal process and investigation is going on.
They said that police is mulling to question some of the suspects to ascertain the logistic support received by militants in few days of activity at Darhal.